© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
8/31/2022 Miles Guo: The challenges the CCP is facing are the follows: Not being self-sufficient in agriculture; Russia’s political changes that can affect Communist China significantly; North Korea, which might become a turncoat anytime; the rapid growing military confrontations between Communist China and countries like Japan, India, and the ASEAN members; and the increasingly intense inflighting of the CCP