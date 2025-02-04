Enforcing Obedience: Digital ID Surveillance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In 2016, Microsoft partnered with the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Gates Foundation, WHO, WEF and the UN to start the global initiative, ID2020."
"The goal? To create digital ID for everyone, with the plans to link biometric data to verify identity—a global database to monitor all humans."
"Think of the implications with CBDCs, vaccine passports, social credit-like systems."
(GAVI = Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization)