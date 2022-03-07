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Special Report From the Front Line in Ukraine
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320 views • March 07, 2022
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
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