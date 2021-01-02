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Real Deal Year in Review 2020 (Epic Tribute) 2nd Edition
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32 views • January 02, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents: Year in Review Special 2020 (An Epic Tribute to Us All)
We look at how this Real Deal Journey together began, the stories we discovered together, the illustrations that defined the term 'Artography' and the life long friendships made on the way.
This Year in Review is definitely one for the ages and a Must See.
Happy New Year Everybody
Music by
JSPOP - 'Beware of Darkness'
Dean Ryan 'Bi-Polar Case'
We look at how this Real Deal Journey together began, the stories we discovered together, the illustrations that defined the term 'Artography' and the life long friendships made on the way.
This Year in Review is definitely one for the ages and a Must See.
Happy New Year Everybody
Music by
JSPOP - 'Beware of Darkness'
Dean Ryan 'Bi-Polar Case'
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