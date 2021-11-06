False Messiahs. Will The Real Moshiach Please Stand Up?

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What makes someone think they are the Messiah? This is a commentary from a Jewish perspective about all the people currently self-proclaiming the title of Messiah on YouTube; what they say qualifies them and what the Jewish requirements are that they all lack in some form or another.
This is not done with hate or ridicule. This is meant as a wake up call. This is to help these people understand why people reject them and to bring out the True Moshiach.
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