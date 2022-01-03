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America, stop lining up to get fake tested for fake covid to add to the fake data that drives the fake pandemic
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131 views • January 03, 2022
America, stop lining up to get fake tested for fake covid
to add to the fake data
that drives the fake pandemic
Clipped from:
Insane Lefties Line Up For Hours To Test For Running Noses
https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a/insane-lefties-line-up-for-hours-to-test:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
to add to the fake data
that drives the fake pandemic
Clipped from:
Insane Lefties Line Up For Hours To Test For Running Noses
https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a/insane-lefties-line-up-for-hours-to-test:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
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