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solemn feast day ?
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21 views • August 11, 2020
!! MORE INFORMATION HERE !!
WARNINGS for 8/11.. ~10 days later (Revelation 2:10?)
================
Gilbert Gottfried's:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTJvsYLhpgA
Bru Ko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1lBH501uOM&;t=176s
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Psalm 81:3 Blow up H8628 the trumpet H7782 in the new moon, H2320 in the time appointed, H3677 on our solemn feast H2282 day. H3117
Proverbs 7:20 He hath taken H3947 a bag H6872 of money H3701 with H3027 him, and will come H935 home H1004 at the day H3117 appointed. H3677
WARNINGS for 8/11.. ~10 days later (Revelation 2:10?)
================
Gilbert Gottfried's:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTJvsYLhpgA
Bru Ko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1lBH501uOM&;t=176s
================
Psalm 81:3 Blow up H8628 the trumpet H7782 in the new moon, H2320 in the time appointed, H3677 on our solemn feast H2282 day. H3117
Proverbs 7:20 He hath taken H3947 a bag H6872 of money H3701 with H3027 him, and will come H935 home H1004 at the day H3117 appointed. H3677
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