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https://gnews.org/articles/t53503724
10/16/2022 Miles Guo: At the opening ceremony of the CCP’s 20th Party Congress, whether or not to wear a mask has become a political issue. Xi has taken advantage of that to intimidate the entire CCP, and wearing a mask has become the biggest class-gap between Xi and everyone else