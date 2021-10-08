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People Ring Into USA Radio Stations About Project Veritas Pfizer Segment To Wake People Up... This is ABSOLUTE GREATNESS! 🤣🤣🤣
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2927 views • October 08, 2021
You ask what you can do to wake people up... People Ring Into USA Radio Stations About Project Veritas Pfizer Segment... This is ABSOLUTE GREATNESS! 🤣🤣🤣
#ProjectVeritas #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #NoMask #MasksDontWork #Pfizer #BigPharma #Luciferase #OrwellianNightmare #Whistleblower
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#ProjectVeritas #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #NoMask #MasksDontWork #Pfizer #BigPharma #Luciferase #OrwellianNightmare #Whistleblower
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
cdcvaccine injuriesproject veritaspandemicnihcrimes against humanitywhistleblowersheddingmedical tyrannydepopulation agendavaccine mandatesnano techcoronaviruscovid-19covidplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codecovid vaccineluciferasespike proteinsgraphene oxidepfizer whistleblowersecret recordingshydrogen nano particles
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