🚨BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy CONFIRMS start to Joe Biden impeachment inquiry process
Published 13 hours ago

 🚨BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy CONFIRMS start to Joe Biden impeachment inquiry process over criminal corruption


Benny Johnson on twitter

@bennyjohnson

https://twitter.com/i/status/1684932418661416960

Keywords
congressional investigationimpeachment inquirybiden regimespeaker mccarthy

