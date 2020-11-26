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Why are stocks soaring? | Stephen Moore reacts
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29 views • November 26, 2020
Economic Advisor Stephen Moore examines the record setting market numbers from Wall Street, the future of the economy and what a potential Biden Administration can do to the market - via Newsmax TV's 'American Agenda.'
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