© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philippians 2:1-15 JOY THROUGH HUMILITY
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 19, 2021
Session 3 – Philippians 2:1-15 JOY THROUGH HUMILITY - Believers Find Joy Through Humbly Following Christ In All Circumstances.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Sometimes we see genuine humility as the enemy of joy. To be humble, we think we must consider ourselves unworthy and therefore not able to enjoy life. But Jesus was humble and joyful. For Jesus, humility was not about feeling inferior; He made some rather lofty claims about Himself. Rather, His humility was more a matter of putting others and their needs above His own.
Can genuine humility exist alongside the other recognized qualities of a strong leader? How can assertiveness and humility co-exist in the same personality?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Sometimes we see genuine humility as the enemy of joy. To be humble, we think we must consider ourselves unworthy and therefore not able to enjoy life. But Jesus was humble and joyful. For Jesus, humility was not about feeling inferior; He made some rather lofty claims about Himself. Rather, His humility was more a matter of putting others and their needs above His own.
Can genuine humility exist alongside the other recognized qualities of a strong leader? How can assertiveness and humility co-exist in the same personality?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.