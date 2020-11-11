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To Save the Republic, Post: "FRAUD"
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12 views • November 11, 2020
Uncle Sam explains that to SAVE the Republic, patriots should use their power as Digital warriors and FLOOD the comments sections of every social media article about a fake Biden win with the word "FRAUD" in order to dominate the metadata analyses by the supercomputers and, in a sense, alchemically change the narrative from Lies into Truth and from Dark to Light.
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