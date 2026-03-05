BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Reggae Romance
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
1
13 views • 1 day ago

A breezy reggae-inspired track opens with syncopated guitar skanks, laid-back bassline, and crisp offbeat drums, Verses are spacious, led by tight vocal harmonies and airy percussion, Bright organ chords and melodic guitar riffs color the chorus, inviting a sunny, relaxed groove

[Intro – DJ Hype]  
I love you so, you’ll never know  
Don’t ever stop believing  

[Build]  
Out of our minds, time after time  
It’s such a crazy feelin’  
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high  
Feel so free, I wanna fly  

Feel the sun, feel the ground  
Feel it just go round and round  
Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel  
Changin’ it to real  

[Hook – Island Love]  
Whenever we are one  
It’s true, it’s always me and you  
Thru any kinda weather  
 whenever we are one  
It’s true, it’s always me and you  

[Drop]  
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high  
Feel so free, I wanna fly  
You close to me, I gotta be  
You know the love gets stronger  

I wanna stay, day after day  
And just a little longer  
Out of our minds, time after time  
Don’t ever stop believing  

[Switch Up]  
turn it up, turn it up now  
Feel the sun, feel the ground  
Feel it just go round and round  
Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel  
Changin’ it to real  

[Final Chorus – Hands Up]  
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high  
Feelin’ love, feelin’ higher  
I love you so, you’ll never know  
Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing  

Whenever we are one  
It’s true, it’s always me and you  
Thru any kinda weather  
it’s always me and you  
Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing

