🎵Reggae Romance

A breezy reggae-inspired track opens with syncopated guitar skanks, laid-back bassline, and crisp offbeat drums, Verses are spacious, led by tight vocal harmonies and airy percussion, Bright organ chords and melodic guitar riffs color the chorus, inviting a sunny, relaxed groove

[Intro – DJ Hype]

I love you so, you’ll never know

Don’t ever stop believing



[Build]

Out of our minds, time after time

It’s such a crazy feelin’

Feelin’ good, feelin’ high

Feel so free, I wanna fly



Feel the sun, feel the ground

Feel it just go round and round

Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel

Changin’ it to real



[Hook – Island Love]

Whenever we are one

It’s true, it’s always me and you

Thru any kinda weather

whenever we are one

It’s true, it’s always me and you



[Drop]

Feelin’ good, feelin’ high

Feel so free, I wanna fly

You close to me, I gotta be

You know the love gets stronger



I wanna stay, day after day

And just a little longer

Out of our minds, time after time

Don’t ever stop believing



[Switch Up]

turn it up, turn it up now

Feel the sun, feel the ground

Feel it just go round and round

Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel

Changin’ it to real



[Final Chorus – Hands Up]

Feelin’ good, feelin’ high

Feelin’ love, feelin’ higher

I love you so, you’ll never know

Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing



Whenever we are one

It’s true, it’s always me and you

Thru any kinda weather

it’s always me and you

Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing

