🎵Reggae Romance

A breezy reggae-inspired track opens with syncopated guitar skanks, laid-back bassline, and crisp offbeat drums, Verses are spacious, led by tight vocal harmonies and airy percussion, Bright organ chords and melodic guitar riffs color the chorus, inviting a sunny, relaxed groove
[Intro – DJ Hype]
I love you so, you’ll never know
Don’t ever stop believing
[Build]
Out of our minds, time after time
It’s such a crazy feelin’
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high
Feel so free, I wanna fly
Feel the sun, feel the ground
Feel it just go round and round
Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel
Changin’ it to real
[Hook – Island Love]
Whenever we are one
It’s true, it’s always me and you
Thru any kinda weather
whenever we are one
It’s true, it’s always me and you
[Drop]
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high
Feel so free, I wanna fly
You close to me, I gotta be
You know the love gets stronger
I wanna stay, day after day
And just a little longer
Out of our minds, time after time
Don’t ever stop believing
[Switch Up]
turn it up, turn it up now
Feel the sun, feel the ground
Feel it just go round and round
Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel
Changin’ it to real
[Final Chorus – Hands Up]
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high
Feelin’ love, feelin’ higher
I love you so, you’ll never know
Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing
Whenever we are one
It’s true, it’s always me and you
Thru any kinda weather
it’s always me and you
Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing