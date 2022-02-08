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🛑CDC WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS AGAINST VACCINATION AND SAYS IT CONTAINS DARPA NANOTECHNOLOGY!!!
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373 views • February 08, 2022
🛑CDC WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS AGAINST VACCINATION AND SAYS IT CONTAINS DARPA NANOTECHNOLOGY!!!
🛑ESTIMATED TIME TO☠DEATH OF THE VAXXED :
💉💉💉
IS 6 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS ⏳
💢IN THE PICTURE YOU CAN
SEE A 5 DAY OLD PFIZER SERUM👀
SELF-ORGANIZING MICROCIRCUITS FROM (DARPA) NANOGRAPHS ARE OBVIOUSLY VISIBLE‼️
🛑ESTIMATED TIME TO☠DEATH OF THE VAXXED :
💉💉💉
IS 6 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS ⏳
💢IN THE PICTURE YOU CAN
SEE A 5 DAY OLD PFIZER SERUM👀
SELF-ORGANIZING MICROCIRCUITS FROM (DARPA) NANOGRAPHS ARE OBVIOUSLY VISIBLE‼️
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