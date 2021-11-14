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My damaged red blood cells under microscope
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1256 views • November 14, 2021
I am supposedly unvaccinated but all evidence supports my theory that I have been covertly infected with Covid by 4 disgusting dead bats in my backyard late 2019, studied while sick, injected with "vaccine" contents instead of a depoprovera shot, then studied while being challenged with a variant.
I have been horribly ill.
I have been horribly ill.
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