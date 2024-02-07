Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are you eating the real thing? (compilation reaction)
channel image
DC Learning to Live
20 Subscribers
116 views
Published 14 hours ago

Is the Olive oil, honey, COFFEE, you use real?Don't just read the nutrition chart, look for the ingredients. When it comes to "flavoring" they don't need to tell where it comes from, only that it is an "Artificial flavoring". Some of these come from petroleum sources, and more.


Cellulose, is wood pulp, and much more.


The fake "food" industry is huge!


vegetable gums- https://elmhurst1925.com/blogs/news/gums-thickeners-and-emulsifiers-in-food-are-they-really-bad#:~:text=Simply%20put%2C%20these%20additives%20create,gum%2C%20carrageenan%20and%20cellulose%20gum.








#meatheals #carnivorediet #carnivore #weightloss #health










#carnivorediet #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #mentalhealth #weightloss #meatheals






Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation




Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive




Give send go- https://givesendgo.com/learningtolive?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=learningtolive








3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8


https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49


https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW


Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/


and Twitter




THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH TO ALL MY PATRONS


Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link






























ice age, ancestral diet, primal diet, proper human diet.












#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightloss #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #workout #excercise #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #carnivorecommunity #ketogenicdiet #carnivorediet #weightloss #metabolichealth #fitat50 #motivation #strengthtraining

Keywords
healthcorruptionfoodfitnessweight loss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket