Biden’s Foreign Policy Disaster in Alaska with China Was Worse than Initially Reported

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The Conservative Treehouse reported it this way:
To say the first major diplomatic summit between the United States and China was an unmitigated mess would be an understatement. Apparently, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinkin thought it would be of value for the domestic audience if he was to lambast the Beijing delegation in public and on camera. His efforts were a complete fail as the Chinese knew everything was presented for domestic consumption… so, the Red Dragon threw fire right back onto the purple hair and obviously stunned an unsettled U.S. Secretary…
…Public insults are expressions of weakness, not strength.
It was visibly obvious that Secretary Blinken stupidly did not anticipate the Chinese officials would retaliate in their remarks responding to him…
more details at
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bidens-foreign-policy-disaster-alaska-china-worse-initially-reported/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailyam&ff_content=daily