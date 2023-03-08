Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1st 2ndCenAD Ancient Roman MAN and WOMAN Embrace Terracotta Oil Lamps Artifact #trustedcoins
17 views
channel image
trustedcoins
Published 17 hours ago |

https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/authentic-ancient-roman-artifacts/amp/ for the ARTICLE to this video.


SEE ALL Coins and Artifacts I have available for sale in my eBay store here:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins



The original video is uploaded here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_5bCQLzPbM The artifacts shown here and many more can be found here: http://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/Authentic-Ancient-ARTIFACTS-/_i.html?LH_TitleDesc=1&_fsub=8&_sid=53346315&_trksid=p4634.c0.m322 or http://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins

Authentic 1st 2ndCenAD Ancient Roman MAN and WOMAN Embrace Terracotta Oil Lamps Artifact Collection


This video talks about the most impressive or sought-after authentic ancient Roman terracotta (clay) oil lamps in existence. Oil lamps were used for everyday lighting for thousands of years to light up homes. There were many plain designs, but there were ones that featured ornate artistic designs. The man and woman embracing in these oil lamps is the most sought-after design along with those of gladiatorial combat scenes. The other designs that can be noted may be too numerous to name, but gods and goddesses are often seen along with animals. Overall ancient oil lamps are an amazing field all on their own to collect.


If you liked this video you may also want to watch:

Ancient Roman MEDUSA CUPID MONEY and RINGS Artifacts of Gold Silver and Terracotta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJtQdygDiNc

SEE MORE Videos LIKE THIS one here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv


THE ARTIFACTS SHOWN in this VIDEO Linked to my online eBay shop:

5AD Authentic Ancient Roman MAN & WOMAN EMBRACING Terracotta Oil Lamp i66817

http://www.ebay.com/itm/5AD-Authentic-Ancient-Roman-MAN-WOMAN-EMBRACING-Terracotta-Oil-Lamp-i66817-/352261090929?hash=item520465ae71


5AD Authentic Ancient Roman MAN & WOMAN EMBRACING Terracotta Oil Lamp i66818

http://www.ebay.com/itm/5AD-Authentic-Ancient-Roman-MAN-WOMAN-EMBRACING-Terracotta-Oil-Lamp-i66818-/323020066286?hash=item4b357f0dee

Keywords
gold coinssilver coinsrare coinstrustedcoinsroman artifactsgreek artifacts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket