8 Health Made Simple With Dr. Joel Robbins

Dr. Joel Robbins is truly one of a kind. He is a natural health practitioner, a nationally known author and lecturer in the fields of nutrition, natural healthcare and alternative medicine, as well as a licensed chiropractor and naturopathic doctor. He’s been helping patients from around the world achieve health naturally since 1978. If you’re someone that needs a persuasive perspective on how and why to live a healthier lifestyle then listen up! Dr. Robbins brings health discernment down to a level we can all understand. He has a heart of gold and you will love his analogies...he is famous for them! At the same time, he is a doctor that doesn't want you to live like you have to be perfect. He's not a fan of following diets, he just wants you to understand healthy guidelines and that you're either positively investing in or negatively withdrawing from your health, like a bank account. Dr. Robbins views traditional medicine as being useful for crisis care (saving a life), but it does little to address the cause of health problems. Nutrient deficiencies and toxicity, Dr. Robbins believes, are the basic contributors to disease. Therefore, the primary focus of Dr. Robbins’ practice centers around two things: what is causing deficiencies and/or toxicity of the patient, and what their body needs to restore itself to health. Dr. Robbins is a strong advocate of the body’s own healing ability, but believes the patient must give the body the opportunity to do so through lifestyle changes including: diet, juicing, food supplements, rest, exercise, and natural therapies. I'm glad you’re here to listen to this motivational and inspirational interview with the one and only Dr. Joel Robbins.

Go to https://drjoelrobbins.com to learn more about Dr. Robbins and his approach to natural health.

