SHaDoWCa7 sings Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

SHaDoWCa7 performs this song with her new lyrics. This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on September 28, 2018 along with her original description:

"I hope you enjoy my version of Leonard Cohen's song "Hallelujah." I did this second cover as a special request for the wedding of two very dear friends of mine. ♥

I am playing piano and singing all vocals."

---------------------------------------------------------------

New Lyrics by Destiny Cross: "Hallelujah"

What can I say? I'm a loss for words,

How do I praise my beloved Lord,

When all I am is feeble and unworthy?

There's nothing here that comes to mind,

That truly could Your love define,

The Light of Life and Glory, Hallelujah!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

Why was it me that You came to die?

What did I do that You heard my cry?

I can't explain the greatness of Your Glory!

You chose to take on all my sin,

That Heaven's gates I might enter in,

Your life You gave to save me, Hallelujah!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

What can I do to thank you Lord,

For giving what I could never afford,

What did I do to deserve Your gracious mercy?

All my fears You put to rest,

My heart-aches, worries, and all my past,

Forever I'll sing Your praises, Hallelujah!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

I thank you Lord with these lips of mine,

No words could ever truly define,

The way Your love overtakes and overwhelms me!

Thank you, God, for loving me,

You took me in and You set me free,

Forever to be with You in sweet eternity!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

