Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 11, 2025 - LONGEVITY BREAKTHROUGHS promise brain protection, life extension from natural molecules

- Announcements and Interviews on Brighteon (0:00)

- Health News and Canadian Government's Actions (4:26)

- China's Research on Grape Seed Extract (10:40)

- Tour of the New Lab and Health Ranger Store (22:29)

- Economic Depression and Living Broke (41:19)

- Canadian Government's Mass Extermination Plans (1:09:33)

- Interview with John Roy from Dawson Knives (1:19:58)

- American-Made Manufacturing and Innovation (1:21:24)

- Pro Cut Steel and Frog Lube (1:22:43)

- Black Friday Sale and Economic Challenges (1:24:57)

- Innovations and Future Plans (1:36:51)

- Customer Feedback and Design Features (1:45:01)

- Supply Chain and Regulatory Challenges (1:50:31)

- Commitment to Quality and Craftsmanship (1:50:51)

- Future Innovations and Technological Advancements (1:51:30)

- Customer Engagement and Marketing Strategies (1:58:09)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (2:04:42)

- America's Health Crisis and the Role of Big Pharma (2:05:31)

- Economic and Social Collapse Scenarios (2:16:54)

- Military and Police State Preparedness (2:35:21)

- AI and Robotics in Warfare (2:40:01)

- Economic and Social Implications of Collapse (2:42:37)

- Technocracy and Universal Basic Income (2:51:04)

- Globalist Plans and Resistance (2:58:06)

- Economic and Political Challenges (3:02:29)

- Preparation and Survival Strategies (3:02:45)

- Black Friday Sale and Health Ranger Store (3:02:58)





