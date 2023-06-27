Create New Account
Trump: "I broke their ass"
Fritjof Persson
311 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

Dear Brighteon,

I refer to my rejected video:

Trump: "I broke their ass"
https://www.brighteon.com/1cdf6876-ff74-49b1-8246-cf84c479fde3

You state:

-"Your Video was rejected, reason: Copyrighted"

Copyright under section 107 of the copyright Act 1976, "Fair use": Allowance is made for "Fair use". This video is for the non profot purpose of criticising the jab.

I quote Greg Hunters video in a total of 30 seconds which sure is 'Fair use'?
Below, other video platforms have published the 'Full version'.

Trump: "I broke their ass"

Please publish my video.

Thank you.

Fritjof Persson
Sweden.
Keywords
trumpgenocidei broke their ass

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
