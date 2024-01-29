I Went To The Mexico Border at Eagle Pass. It Was Very Confusing. (Full Documentary)
You can see that the TEXAS border patrol agents are not allowing the man to film the migrant operation but they allow illegal migrants in:))
Texas is a joke, Abbot is a joke and what you see on TV is a joke
This is the real situation with the Texas border guards or whatever they are called. They are powerless and don't do pushbacks.
