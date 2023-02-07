Building a Juvent Platform - Made in USA

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Juvent Micro Impact Platforms are proudly and deliberately made in the USA.
The ability to accommodate 40 to 250 lb. users, find resonance, move them the width of a human hair, and never apply over .3g is no easy task. Juvent has over 20 patents, and 40MM in research and development.
Combining CNC precision machining of aircraft-grade aluminum components, controlled by gold-plated circuit board, inside custom injection molded exterior is done by highly trained technicians.
Juvent Micro-Impact plates come with a 10 year warranty, and are built to last a lifetime.
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