Building a Juvent Platform - Made in USA
Juvent
Published a day ago

Juvent Micro Impact Platforms are proudly and deliberately made in the USA.

The ability to accommodate 40 to 250 lb. users, find resonance, move them the width of a human hair, and never apply over .3g is no easy task.  Juvent has over 20 patents, and 40MM in research and development.  

Combining CNC precision machining of aircraft-grade aluminum components, controlled by gold-plated circuit board, inside custom injection molded exterior is done by highly trained technicians.

Juvent Micro-Impact plates come with a 10 year warranty, and are built to last a lifetime.

juvent.com


