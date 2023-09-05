Create New Account
Attorney Lucia Sinatra: We’ll Help You Sue Colleges Over Illegal COVID “VAX” Mandates
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 17 hours ago

(Sept 4, 2023) Rutgers University refuses to end their COVID vaccine mandate. Attorney Lucia Sinatra, the founder of ‘No College Mandates’ joins Stew Peters to talk about why Rutgers University is still forcing the COVID bioweapon injection on their own students. Her organization will gladly help anyone to sue over this issue.


No College Mandates: https://nocollegemandates.com/


Stew Peters full show: ‘PLANDEMIC 2.0 Is Already Here, Media HYPES Fear, Target Builds New Pandemic Pick Up Lanes’: https://rumble.com/v3eryqg-live-plandemic-2.0-is-already-here-media-hypes-fear-target-builds-new-pande.html


americacollegelawsuitvaccinelawmandateshuman rightspfizercovidstew peterslucia sinatrarutgersno college mandates

