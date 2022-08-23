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Since then, Russian-led forces advanced to the west. At the moment, DPR units are moving from their positions in the town of Peski and Staromikhailovka towards the village of Nevelskoe.
The video shared by Russian military reporters showed military operations of the 100th brigade of the DPR People’s Militia near Nevelskoe. The T-72 tank and the BMP-2 approached the Ukrainian trenches and suppressed firing points of the AFU. Then the infantry covered with a smoke, approaches the enemy positions. The DPR fighters enter the enemy trenches and mop up the area.
Source https://southfront.org/in-video-dpr-military-in-action-in-peski-region/