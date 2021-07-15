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BOOM- Stolen Election News Breaks into Mainstream
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130 views • July 15, 2021
Trump Won Baby! Fox News and Liberal Media cover the election audits. Joe Biden addressed the audits in a speech. The movement is growing and the swamp is angry and scared.
Follow me on Gettr and Parler @BenArmstrong, and on Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Follow me on Gettr and Parler @BenArmstrong, and on Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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