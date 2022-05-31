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The Sabbath, A Physical Portal Into the Unseen Realm
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29 views • May 31, 2022
Could the moon be a portal to the Temple of Yahweh in Heaven? Does the moon unlock a gate in the firmament when they intersect on the Sabbath? Is this the sign between Yahweh and his people that keep His Sabbath? You will never know unless you keep Yahweh's Sabbath.
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