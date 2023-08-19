What You Need To Know About THE FACE PEELING ALIENS OF PERU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrified villagers in a rural Peruvian district have claimed they have come under attack by 7ft-tall aliens they have dubbed Los Pelacaras, or The Face Peelers.
"The Shape Of Shadows"
https://www.theshapeofshadows.com
“THE ANOMALY” MOON DOCUMENTARY CAMPAIGN: https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/
WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com
WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504
INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237
BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e
SUBSCRIBE
LIKE And SHARE