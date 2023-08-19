Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What You Need To Know About THE FACE PEELING ALIENS OF PERU
channel image
WOODWARDTV
8 Subscribers
149 views
Published Yesterday

Terrified villagers in a rural Peruvian district have claimed they have come under attack by 7ft-tall aliens they have dubbed Los Pelacaras, or The Face Peelers.

"The Shape Of Shadows"

https://www.theshapeofshadows.com

“THE ANOMALY” MOON DOCUMENTARY CAMPAIGN: https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/ 


WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com 


WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504 


INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward 


FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237 


BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023 


ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e 


SUBSCRIBE 

LIKE And SHARE


Keywords
aliensextraterrestrialperuufologyancient aliensnazca linesalien abductionufo phenomenonchupacabrawtvchullpaschavin de huantarancient astronaut theorywoodwardtvface peelersperuvian ufo sightingset encountersperuvian mysteriesperuvian extraterrestrial loreparanormal peruinca civilizationsouth american ufosandean aliensmysterious perupre-columbian contact

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket