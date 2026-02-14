US military has destroyed another supposed drug cartel boat in the Caribbean Sea - killing three people

American military has destroyed another drug cartel boat in the Caribbean Sea.

Caribbean Sea on Friday, February 13, 2026, killing three people.

Adding:

❗️The Chief of Naval Operations (Chief of Staff) of the US Navy, Admiral Daryl L. Codl, stated that he will act against Trump's order to redeploy the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Iranian direction.

Codl expressed concern about the condition of the ship and the servicemen on board the world's largest aircraft carrier due to the prolongation of their continuous service without returning home to Virginia.

The aircraft carrier was sent to the Middle East in June 2025, was redirected to the Caribbean Sea in October, and it was planned that it would return to the USA in March of this year.

After the new redeployment, the return of the aircraft carrier to the base is postponed indefinitely.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and accompanying ships are expected to arrive in the Middle East in 3-4 weeks. This is the timeframe that Trump has set for concluding a deal with Iran.