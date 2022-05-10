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Marter for Congress: I'm Spreading the Warning on Biden's Globalist Agenda
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10 views • May 10, 2022
Leo Hohmann, veteran investigative reporter and author, joins former Congresswoman, Michele Bachmann (who has endorsed my campaign) to sound the alarm on the Biden Administration's globalist threat to our national sovereignty. It's imperative for the right people to win in the upcoming Primary Election if the Red Wave will make any real difference in November. Help me demand action now and replace Biden's rubber stamp House Member, Democrat Lauren Underwood in November. https://secure.anedot.com/marter-for-congress/2022 Thank you World Prayer Network for your unique and informed perspectives on issues many are too fearful to address.
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