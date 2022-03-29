© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/27/2022 Miles Guo: The vast majority of the CCP members are good people. It is the CCP’s evil system that must be taken down! The CCP’s system only serves the personal benefits of only a handful of people, and it has destroyed the environment for people to dwell and fails to provide good education, causing the lack of faith and the deterioration of social atmosphere