12 Reasons Why It Is Impossible for Any Rational Person to Be Optimistic About the U.S. Economy at This Point

A reader on one of my Substacks asked a question that I haven't really thought about answering until now: "...when to get out of the traditional market for those still clinging to the idea that the market will normalize." I'm often guilty of assuming everyone's seeing things that I believe are crystal clear. In this case, it's as close to 100% as possible that there will NOT be a normalization of the markets anytime in the near future. And by near future, I believe it would take an act of God to reverse the course of western economies, including ours, before we reach a sustained and deep recession, possibly even a depression.

Possibly even a full-blown economic collapse.

The reason this is so clear to me is because I see the actions of leaders across the globe, including the Biden-Harris regime, and realize they are NOT going to do anything to prevent the collapse from happening. They WANT it to happen. Only when the system is irreversibly broken can the globalist elite cabal achieve The Great Reset.

Some point to the midterm elections as a way to reverse course. At best, a red wave will slow the bleeding. Even if they take both the House and Senate, they will not be able to pass meaningful economic legislation that doesn't get vetoed by Joe Biden. They can prevent new legislation similar to the Inflation Reduction Act from getting through, but that's about it. And unfortunately the feckless Republican Establishment will still be in control with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy calling the shots, so anyone looking to a post-election economic surge is missing the point.

This is why I'm so bullish about moving investments, wealth, and retirement to precious metals. Those who are familiar with my past work know that I was never big on gold and silver until about a little over a year ago. In the past, I had panned gold and silver because I believed the Trump economy would remain strong, rebounding well after Pandemic Panic Theater ended. I did not expect Biden to "win," nor did I realize just how rapidly his regime would act to destroy the economy. I'm late to the precious metals game, but I'm trying to make up for it by recommending three America First precious metals companies.

The vast majority of companies that sell gold and silver are either donating to Democrats, working with proxies of the Chinese Communist Party, or both. This is why I only found three out of the two dozen that I vetted that I can recommend because they're ideologically aligned. As fate would have it, they come in three sizes.

Our Gold Guy is a small, family-owned precious metals shop that offers personal service - https://ourgoldguy.com/contact/

Genesis Gold Group is mid-sized and is the first one I found that focuses on Christian fellowship - https://jdrucker.com/metals/

Goldco is the big one - https://www.gcjdjhs3e.com/GZHPZ1/M2GJW/?uid=17&sub1=article&sub2=recession2