Secret Technology, Silver, Mexico, Venezuela & Iran 01/13/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
119 views • 2 days ago

A Surviving Security Guard from Venezuela warned “Americans have Technology that incapacitated hundreds within seconds”. A Sonic weapon was used causing instant bleeding, bloody nose and bloody vomit. In other news, Silver has grown by 6%, Trump want to launch land strikes on Mexico, proposing 500% tariffs on buyers of Russian Oil and much more.

iranmexicovenezuelasilverprophecy clubsecret technologystan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Secret Technology

03:44Mark of the Beast

04:34Iran

05:25Silver

19:11Mexico

22:15Russian Bear

25:29Internal Revolution

