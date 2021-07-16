SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 6

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Some people get mad when you ask them this -- as if happiness is a secondary life experience which is far less important than things like money, a cool career, partying, and virtue signaling. But is it truly?
Should humanity itself be sacrificing its happiness and fulfillment at this point in time? Or should we be striving for a deeper fulfillment through the felt moment of our unique experiences?
Join Jo Bradley in today's episode as we discuss the amazing transformation of both our world and our species which is taking place right before our eyes.
A revolution in Cuba. Mass mayhem in France, South Africa, and Ireland. Door-to-door vaccines. Maricopa and Fulton county news. Trump's 1A lawsuit.
Oh, it's happening now dawg.
"Buckle your seatbelt, Dorothy, cuz Kansas is going bye-bye."
--Cypher [from 'The Matrix']
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