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** Dr. Shiva - The Elite Have Enslaved Us In Their Illusion, It’s Time To Back The Country ** - 12/Dec/2020
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188 views • December 13, 2020
** X22 Spotlight- Today’s Guest: Dr. Shiva
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HarKR7rdpoyc/
Website: VA Shiva - https://vashiva.com/
Dr. Shiva created email at the age of 14 in Newark, NJ and has 4 degrees from MIT. 1 degree is a PHD in biological engineering. Dr Shiva begins the discussion with the pandemic. He says the elite are pushing fake science to keep us in fear. Masks don’t work and Fauci is a quack. The election process is not one vote one person, its an algorithm the elite created to control the election process. The elite have given us an illusion of freedom and it is now time to take back this country
Posted on December 12, 2020
** Science of Masks and Oral Health
Video: https://vashiva.com/research-and-development/masks/
Masks have been widely imposed as part of a solution to reduce transmission of COVID19 CoronaVirus despite lack of scientific justification of the purported benefits and downplay of the related health risks.
Our science team at the International Center for Integrative Systems has been looking at the different aspects of mask wearing effects on individuals’ health, including our recent in-depth presentation on Masks & Oral Health
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HarKR7rdpoyc/
Website: VA Shiva - https://vashiva.com/
Dr. Shiva created email at the age of 14 in Newark, NJ and has 4 degrees from MIT. 1 degree is a PHD in biological engineering. Dr Shiva begins the discussion with the pandemic. He says the elite are pushing fake science to keep us in fear. Masks don’t work and Fauci is a quack. The election process is not one vote one person, its an algorithm the elite created to control the election process. The elite have given us an illusion of freedom and it is now time to take back this country
Posted on December 12, 2020
** Science of Masks and Oral Health
Video: https://vashiva.com/research-and-development/masks/
Masks have been widely imposed as part of a solution to reduce transmission of COVID19 CoronaVirus despite lack of scientific justification of the purported benefits and downplay of the related health risks.
Our science team at the International Center for Integrative Systems has been looking at the different aspects of mask wearing effects on individuals’ health, including our recent in-depth presentation on Masks & Oral Health
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