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Top Doc On Persecution of Truth Tellers in Medicine
The New American
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100 views • March 12, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Dr. Richard Fleming explains how he was targeted for his work challenging the medical establishment and its official narratives--especially when those narratives cost Big Pharma some of its huge profits. From the FBI twisting the arm of his employees to concocting charges in defiance of all the evidence, Dr. Fleming has been subjected to extreme abuse. To make it stop, he finally pleaded guilty to two non-crimes. This is the story. He also exposes some of the deception surrounding the COVID vaccines, which are not approved by the FDA and which were only subjected to very defective studies. Now, Fleming is working on finding ways to help people injured by vaccines--a problem he says is likely to be enormous.

🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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big pharmaabusedoctorcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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