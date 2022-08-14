BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Meryl Nass: C19 Genetic Vaccines & Bio-Weapons
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
184 views • August 14, 2022

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Meryl is a board-certified internal medicine physician whose medical license was suspended in January for "misinformation." She has given six congressional testimonies and has testified for legislatures across America and Canada on bioterrorism, Gulf War Syndrome, and vaccine safety and mandates. She has consulted for the World Bank, the Government Accountability Office, the Cuban Ministry of Health and the U.S. Director of National Intelligence regarding the prevention, investigation, and mitigation of biological warfare and pandemics. Learn more about Dr. Nass by visiting her website and her Substack.


anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com
merylnass.substack.com

This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on August 1, 2022.

Support us: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate
Subscribe: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe

Keywords
childrenimmunitychilddeathsdatashinglesjabinjectionbio-weaponsjamadr meryl nasskill shotmyocarditisc19 genetic vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Coco Somers
A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

Ava Grace
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Willow Tohi
Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy