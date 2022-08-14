Dr. Meryl Nass: C19 Genetic Vaccines & Bio-Weapons

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Meryl is a board-certified internal medicine physician whose medical license was suspended in January for "misinformation." She has given six congressional testimonies and has testified for legislatures across America and Canada on bioterrorism, Gulf War Syndrome, and vaccine safety and mandates. She has consulted for the World Bank, the Government Accountability Office, the Cuban Ministry of Health and the U.S. Director of National Intelligence regarding the prevention, investigation, and mitigation of biological warfare and pandemics. Learn more about Dr. Nass by visiting her website and her Substack.



anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com

merylnass.substack.com

This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on August 1, 2022.

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