🚨🎤 Anti‑Israel speech could be treated as incitement to violence — Gorka



The White House counterterrorism official says certain rhetoric may meet government standards for incitement.



💬 "We are going to map out these individuals."



Trump's cabinet is so desperate that they are willing to ramp up speech policing just to save Netanyahu's face.

Back on December 12, 2025, more of the same thing:

Criticizing Israel's government means you're a Jew hater — Gorka



At a Hudson Institute event on antisemitism, NSC senior director Sebastian Gorka declared that all criticism of Israel is antisemitism, rejecting the common distinction between opposing Netanyahu’s government and hatred of Jews.



"'Oh, I'm not an anti-Semite, I just don't like the govt of Bibi Netanyahu' — No! You're a Jew hater!"



