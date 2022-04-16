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The Grass is No Longer Greener
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151 views • April 16, 2022
RT.
The West is apparently ready to go to any lengths to hurt Russia, even if it means turning back on its greenest principles. More and more European countries, however green they claim to be, are going back to coal mines, as Russian gas is now off the table.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10u171-the-grass-is-no-longer-greener.html
The West is apparently ready to go to any lengths to hurt Russia, even if it means turning back on its greenest principles. More and more European countries, however green they claim to be, are going back to coal mines, as Russian gas is now off the table.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10u171-the-grass-is-no-longer-greener.html
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