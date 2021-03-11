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ALIEN CRAFT BEAM SOMETHING INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE 2021 (I am a researcher)
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268 views • March 11, 2021
ALIEN CRAFT BEAM SOMETHING INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE 2021 (I am a researcher) , The book : "The principles of Ultra-relativity contains som VERY SCIENTIFIC information , Later more in my Website : http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 , OTHER (related subject https://vimeo.com/219753224 ) , (1992)
Seike, S., The Principles of Ultra Relativity, 11th. Ed., 1992: Space Research Institute, Box 33,. Uwajima, Ehime (798), Japan, $70.00. , , PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ] , -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
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Seike, S., The Principles of Ultra Relativity, 11th. Ed., 1992: Space Research Institute, Box 33,. Uwajima, Ehime (798), Japan, $70.00. , , PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ] , -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , -
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