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Watch Alex Jones Predict A Lockdown From Manufactured Virus Pandemic In 2018
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110 views • June 02, 2021
From a special report that was produced May 17th 2018, Alex Jones says get ready for the globalists to launch a man made bio weapon virus that they will use to lock-down society. Here is a longer version of the same report https://banned.video/watch?id=60b151b0fe8c1f599472f838
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b7b1a36fe22761e477ec0c
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b7b1a36fe22761e477ec0c
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