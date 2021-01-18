5G Radiation, 'That' Virus and The Hologram: Dr Lakicevic Explains

Apr 4, 2020Omnia Balance#HolographicUniverse #EnergyMasters #5GProtectionDr Lakicevic, master of Physics and the inventor of the Omnia Radiation Balancer, gives his views on 'that' Virus in the context of the Holographic Universe.In the hologram the most powerful force is human intent. We have more power over every situation than we realise. And the virus has consciousness too. We have the ability to use our energy and our mental capacities to manage it. We can become masters of conscious energy and this is how we change our reality in the hologram.We talk about the ultimate creative power that each individual has in the hologram. How many of us know how to activate these powers?Is the virus a call to step into this understanding?The Right Therapy for Radiation Poisoning:The True Concepts, Laws and Equations of Creation:True Concept of Atom, Particle and Cell:#Whatisavirus#RadiationSafety#5G#DecaEnergy#ConsciousEnergy