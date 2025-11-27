© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lake Effect Snow Warning Hits Upstate NY | Thanksgiving & Black Friday Weather Alert
Description
A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Upstate New York this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Buffalo, Syracuse, and surrounding areas, potentially disrupting travel and holiday plans. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates and safety advice.
Hashtags
#LakeEffectSnow #UpstateNY #BuffaloSnow #SyracuseWeather #ThanksgivingStorm #BlackFridayWeather #WinterTravel #SnowWarning #WeatherAlert