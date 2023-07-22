54 years of Apollo 11: The moon (F)lie

In the age of Enlightenment, the unholy entanglements of politics, science and the military with secret societies are becoming more and more apparent, and this is also true for space travel. With Dipl. Ing. Andreas Märki from ETH Zurich, who has more than 20 years of experience in the Swiss space industry, a competent voice will speak today in eleven topic blocks about the memorable event of the moon landing. He points out strange inconsistencies . . .

