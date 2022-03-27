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A History of British Zionism from 1650 to the Ukrane Russia war (part 2 of 8)
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36 views • March 27, 2022
Rodney gives his view a geopolitical history from 1650 up to the Ukraine war. Who were the movers and influencers. Protestantism comes to England and within it international bankers and the alchemy of spy craft.
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