Alex Jones recalls visits from Mossad, MI6 and CIA. Plus what he sounded like before that

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If AJ sold out, right now he'd be bigger than Rogan, Shapiro and Tim Pool summed up, but he's banned, bankrupted and trialed instead. So he was rather intimidated or blackmailed to keep quiet about Israel and Jews https://SILVIEW.media
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview