X22 REPORT - Election Fraud Exposed, Media Blackout, [HRC] Trapped, White Swan Event

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Election Fraud Exposed, Media Blackout, [HRC] Trapped, White Swan Event
The [DS] /[HRC] are panicking, the patriots have caught them in a cover up scheme. There is no escape from this, the more they push the worse it gets. Trump at the rally points out that the election fraud is being exposed. The people are seeing the truth and EM is pulling the bull horn away form the [DS]. Scavino drops clues, a video of a white swan.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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