"YOU'LL FIND OUT IN 18 MONTHS WHEN PEOPLE WILL DIE LIKE FLIES" 2021-07-16 - ITALIAN DOCTOR

An Italian doctor spoke out against the deadly Covid-19 experimental jabs. She warned that the human DNA would be destroyed and that within 18 months they will begin dropping dead like flies.Everyday more and more information is coming to light regarding the sinister plans of the Elite. It's our duty to each other to expose the Truth and warn humanity. Thank you to everyone who actively stays informed and warns others. You are a light to this world!!If you like this content, please check out the other video's on this channel, some of the links are provided below. To view more simply click on "Sound The Trumpet" and make sure to Like, Subscribe & Share to expose the great deception for what it really is.Original video source here:Patents & Info:Please Like, Subscribe & Share